Burglary at Animal Hospital in Edgefield

The veterinary clinic of Clarence Bagshaw on Augusta Road in Edgefield was found burglarized Sunday morning, Sept. 23. According to Edgefield Police Chief Ronnie Carter, who spoke to the Advertiser regarding the incident, the break-in occurred sometime between 7:30 Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. The thieves damaged a door and window attempting to gain entry (which was eventually gained through a window) and stole cash, checks, and credit cards from the business. No animals were harmed.

Evidence was collected from this scene and is being processed. Chief Carter told the Advertiser that this break-in is believed to be connected with other break-ins that have occurred recently throughout the town. The EPD is continuing to investigate this crime.