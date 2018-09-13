Edgefield County School District

Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce

Presents

2018 Celebration of Success

It’s that time of the year again when we acknowledge our Citizen of the Year and Teachers of the Year, Support Staff of the Year, and our District Teacher of the Year, as well as District Support Staff of the Year. Celebration of Success 2018 will be held, in the Strom Thurmond High School cafeteria, with a reception and program honoring our winners; Sunday, September 30at 3:00 p.m.

It time to acknowledge the 23rd Annual Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year. If you know someone who deserves this award (good leadership or community service role, volunteer work, etc) please fill out an application form (call or email the Chamber office for nomination form) and return it to the Chamber office by Friday, September 14. The Citizen must be a resident of Edgefield County.

Past winners of the award include: Watson Rhodes, Dixie Rucker, John Timmerman, Tim Campbell, Jackie Boatwright, Bettis Rainsford, Ken Durham, Anne Dukes, Mr. & Mrs. Weston Brazell, Rev. Kevin Cooley, Lynn Rearden, Helen Carpenter, Andy Livingston, Jimmy Painter, Dr. Wiley E. “Buddy” Turner, Anna Timmerman, Brad Covar, Becky Turner, Wayne Miller, Sam Watson, Deborah Henderson and last year’s winner Nancy Wates. As you can see we have a wide range of community involvement in our past winners.

Please support the Chamber with your nominations for the Citizen of the Year. We need everyone’s input from the county, so we can choose the best candidate(s) for the title.