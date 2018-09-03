Bland Funeral Home

Sarah Cleveland Web Birth Date: June 27, 1929 Death Date: August 30, 2018

Born in: Lowell, NC Resided in: Johnston, SC

Mrs. Barbara Rook Pulliam

Johnston, SC A Memorial Service for Mrs. Barbara Rook Pulliam, age 89. will be held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Johnston First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from

10-11 am prior to service at the church.

Mrs. Pulliam died Thursday, August 30, 2018. She was a daughter of the late Lester Lee and Ruby Brooks Rook. She was a member of Johnston First Baptist Church, the Fidelis Sunday School Class, Frances West Circle, Pine RIdge Bridge Club, and a long-time volunteer at Tompkins Library Edgefield, SC.

Survivors include: Son, Ron Pulliam, Johnston, SC; Sister: Doris Rook Bledsoe (Rock), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leroy Pulliam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church Air Conditioning Fund , 700 Church Street, Johnston, SC 29832

Please sign guestbook and send condolences to family at www.blandfh.com.