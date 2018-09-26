Pedestrian Killed in Accident

Ashley Abney, 28, of Edgefield, was killed early Tuesday morning, Sept. 25, after she was struck by a vehicle on Long Cane Road near Ridge Road in Johnston. According to the SC Highway Patrol, Abney was a pedestrian traveling south on Long Cane around 7:30 in the morning when a 2007 Chevy SUV also traveling south struck her. Abney was carrying her small child at the time she was hit and other children were walking with her down the road. Abney died at the scene from her injuries. The child she was carrying was transported by EMS to the Augusta Medical Center. That child’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The other children were not physically injured in this accident. The driver, as well, did not sustain any physical injuries. The SCHP reported that there will be no charges as a result of this accident.