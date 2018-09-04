Connect on Linked in

September 4, 2018

Robert L. “Bobby” McKie, Jr.

North Augusta, SC

Robert Lee “Bobby” McKie, Jr., 88, husband of Sarah Lou Quarles McKie, of Old Martintown Rd., North Augusta, SC entered into rest Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Graveside Services will be 10 AM Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.

Mr. McKie was born in Edgefield County and was a retired Dairy Farmer with McKie’s Dairy. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Survivors include his wife; one son Robert L. (Laura) McKie, III; two daughters, Beth (Marshall) Seigler, and Judy (Tim) Drew; five brothers, Milton McKie, Marvin (Carol) McKie, Virgil (Kathy) McKie, David (Sara) McKie, and Paul (Phyllis) McKie; one sister, Joyce (Gene) Barinowski; five grandchildren, Lee McKie, Stacie Scott, Sunny Covar, Trey Drew, and Jonathan Drew; and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

