Ramey Funeral Home

202 North Rudolph Street

P.O. Box 458

Saluda, South Carolina 29138

(864) 445-2366

rameyfh@embarqmail.com

Dateline: Saluda, SC

Mary Anne Crawford

Mary Anne Hopkins Crawford, 96, died Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Saluda Nursing Center.

She was born in Saluda County, March 28, 1922 and lived her entire life in the county. Her parents were Frank Gary Hopkins and Sophie Olivia Rushton Hopkins.

Mrs. Crawford was an avid lover of music and flowers. She served as church pianist for more than fifty years. Mrs. Crawford worked throughout the county of Saluda as an Avon Products Representative for more than sixty years. She was recognized as the longest serving representative in Avon’s history.

Mrs. Crawford was predeceased by her late husband of 68 years, John E. “Joe” Crawford and two brothers, Frank N. “Bo” Hopkins and George W. Hopkins.

Surviving are a son, Roxy D. Crawford (Kathleen) of Saluda, two granddaughters, Lisa C. Skinner (Steven) of Johnston and Margot B. Brooks (Thomas) of Saluda and eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Kayla, Bailey, Kiersten, Reid, Boone, Anna and Witt.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Johnston First Baptist Church, Johnston, S.C., with Rev. Tommy Barwick and Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Chestnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 39 North of Saluda.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday evening at Ramey Funeral Home in Saluda.

Memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832 or to the Saluda Nursing Center, P.O. Box 398, Saluda, SC 29138.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com

The Index-Journal: Paid 1606 w/ picture

The Edgefield Advertising: Paid w/ picture

The Saluda Sentinel: Paid w/ picture