The SRP Federal Credit Union 4thAnnual Fun Shoot

Fourth Annual Fun Shoot, Saturday, September 22, at the NWTF Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield, is enjoyed by people of all levels of shooting experience. The invitation from SRP Federal Credit Union, host sponsor, and Ridge Healthcare Foundation Board, recipient of the fundraiser income, is for all to come and enjoy the activities, or just for the silent auction.

In the past, the board has donated five beds, conference room doors, front awnings, cardiac monitor, two defibrillators and EKG machine, among many contributions, to improve both the building and service of Edgefield County Hospital.

Participants may register and pay the fee the day of the event or before. European rotation: Begin as early as 9:00 a.m. or as late as 10:00 a.m., and must be on the course by 10:00 a.m. Lunch is served promptly at Noon.