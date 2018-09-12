Two Burglaries Reported

Two burglaries were reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office in the first week of September. The first occurred on Sept. 2 at a residence on Lott Road in Johnston. According to the ECSO report, the homeowner stated that unknown subjects entered her home and stole 2 black revolver pistols (brand and caliber unknown) as well as an unknown amount of jewelry. The estimated worth of the stolen items was over $500.

The second report was received Sept. 4 from a residence on Jeter Street. In that incident, the victim reported to law enforcement that she received a phone call telling her that her home had been broken into. It is believed the thieves gained entry into the home through a rear window. An air condition unit was discovered to have been pushed form that window. It was found lying on the ground behind the residence. It was determined that thieves stole $1060 in cash, $500 worth of jewelry, a 50” Samsung television, and a vape pen from this residence.

The ECSO is investigating these crimes.