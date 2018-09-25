Woman Kidnapped from Edgefield – Found Safe in Lexington County

Eighteen year old Kerrie Edgerly was kidnapped Sunday morning from Edgefield County but was later recovered Sunday night in Lexington County. According to a spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Edgerly was taken from a residence on Ryan Ranch Court in the North Augusta area of Edgefield County around 9:30, Sept. 23, after two men entered the home demanding money. Edgerly was later found just before midnight on the 23rdas part of a traffic stop in Lexington County. A man and a woman were arrested at that scene. Edgerly was found unharmed and was returned to her family.

This is an ongoing and developing investigation. No names of suspects or charges were released at the time of this reporting. However, the Advertiser will continue to follow this case and bring updates as they become available. The ECSO is investigating this crime.