Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

October 26, 2018

Joseph E. “Jack” Winn, Jr.

Edgefield, SC

Joseph Evan “Jack” Winn, Jr. 85, husband of Shirley Gregory Winn, of Walker Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Rehoboth Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery.

Mr. Winn was a born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Joseph Evan, Sr. and Florence Culbreath Winn. He was retired from the U.S. Forestry Service and S.C. National Guard with 30 plus years of service to both. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and Treasurer for 43 years, he was also a Past Master Caldwell Lodge #82 and Charter member of Pine Ridge Country Club, a member of USC Gamecock Club since 1981, and a member of the American Legion Post #30.

Survivors include his wife; six children, Debbie (Tommy) Lancaster, James E. “Jimmy” (Lisa) Winn, Jimmy (Wendy) Barfield, Greg Barfield, Lisa Barfield, and Susan (Chris) Polk; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Ann Winn and Hazel Edge; and his first wife, Mary Katherine Byrd Winn.

Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.

The family is at the home of his son Jimmy Winn and will receive friends Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.