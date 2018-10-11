Justin & Tonya Showing at the Fair

Local artisans Justin and Tonya Guy of Old Edgefield Pottery are scheduled to be a featured event at the South Carolina State Fair on October 18. Sponsored by the McKissick Museum in Columbia, the pair will be demonstrating the art of surface decorating the 200-year-old local tradition from 12:00 p. m. to 6:00 p. m. in the Rosewood Building. This event is part of the museum’s public promotion of its Thomas Chandler exhibition going on until November this year.

Other outreach measures have recently included being juried into and winning competitions across the state. In May, Justin won a merit and purchase award at the Palmetto Hands Competition in Charleston, and this month, he won a Blue Ribbon in the Ceramics Fine Arts Professional Division at the SC State Fair. Furthermore, Justin has been selected as one of 64 artists (chosen from 420) juried into a competition at the SC State Museum extending from November 3rd, 2018 through March 2019. The hope is that his work will continue to receive recognition, but he remarked that “it is always an honor to just be a part of these shows.” Old Edgefield Pottery has extended its reach into the art guilds of Edgefield, Columbia, Charleston and Edisto and can also be found at www.oldedgefieldpottery.com.