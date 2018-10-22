Rebels Win!  Rebels Win!

STHS, Region V AAA Winners

Last Friday night, October 12, on The Ridge, turned out to be everything it was billed to be and more. Gilbert High School came to town with the Region 5AAA Championship on the line and went home with early declarations of region championship for The Strom Thurmond Rebels ringing in their ears. It was easy to detect the emotions driving the Rebels in this contest and it was not long before they put subject feelings to work in their favor… Strom Thurmond 18, Gilbert 13.The Region 5AAA Champions end their regular season this Friday night at home against Pelion.