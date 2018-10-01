Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

September 29, 2018

Robert V. “Bobby” Corley

Ridge Spring, SC

Robert Vernon “Bobby” Corley, 63, husband of Kay Clark Corley, of Old Plank Rd., Ridge Spring, SC entered into rest on Saturday, September 29, 2018

Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Corley was born in Edgefield County and was the son of Joyce Turner Corley and the late Lionel Corley. He was retired from S.C. D.O.T. as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was of the Church of God faith.

Survivors include his wife; his mother; one son, James (Juli) Corley; two daughters, Becky Corley Knight, and Rose (Ray) Boone; two sisters, Lynn (Lawrence) Hammond, and Livvie (Lonnie) Wilson; one brother, Tony (Mary) Corley; six grandchildren; and one special niece, Michelle (Cole) Brazell.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.