Schump Aston and an Edgefield Boy Scout Eagle Project

Pictured are Schump Aston, Boy Scout, and Deborah Henderson, head of Foof Bank.

Schump Aston of Johnston, an Edgefield Troop 30 Boy Scout has completed his Eagle Project. He decided to help improve the Johnston Food Bank by asking the welding class at Strom Thurmond High School to build an 8 foot bench to be placed in front of the food bank, to repaint the sign out front, to scrape and paint the buildings walls and trim and to trim back the shrubbery and trees. Schump asked people who believed in him to give donations to help fund this project and they helped him all the way. He had 9 people to come and help that day and had $800. left over to donate to the Johnston Food Bank after the supplies were purchased. Support your local Boy Scouts, they help build our youth.