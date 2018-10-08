SRP Federal Credit Union 4thAnnual Fun Shoot Successfully Raises Funds To Benefit Edgefield County Hospital

RIDGE HEATHCARE FOUNDATION BOARD

PO Box 163

Trenton, SC 29847

October 8, 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Members of the Ridge Healthcare Foundation Board extend their most sincere thanks to the sponsors, participants and community for supporting the 4thAnnual Fun Shoot to benefit the Edgefield County Hospital. The event held at the NWTF Palmetto Shooting Complex raised nearly $25,000 that will be used to fund both building and service improvements requested by the hospital’s board of trustees.

With money generated from past Fun Shoots, the foundation has provided Edgefield County Hospital with five beds, conference room doors, front awning, cardiac monitor, two defibrillators, an EKG machine, a podiatrist chair, the renovation of social activities room, a nurse call system and an Emergency Department public door entrance.

“The Ridge Healthcare Foundation Board thanks SRP Federal Credit Union for their title sponsorship,” says Board Chair Ellen Courtney. “We also thank Self Regional Healthcare, Aiken Electric Coop, Titan Farms, Pendarvis Chevrolet, Herlong & Doran Financial Services, John and Virginia Kemp, and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture who participated as major sponsors. In addition, we acknowledge the invaluable contribution made by Rhett Simmons and his staff at the Palmetto Shooting Complex.”

The board thanks all those individuals and businesses who donated baskets, gift certificates and unique items for the silent auction and community members who participated on shooting teams and by bidding on silent auction items.

The Ridge Healthcare Foundation board is made up of the following members of the community and board and staff of Edgefield County Hospital: Sandra Collier Callaham, Deidre Collins, Ellen Courtney, Jim Dorn, Artie Emanuel, Cheryl Faust, Thomas Herlong, Phillip Jhant, Jamie Long, Diane Marsh, Carlos Milanes, Peggy Ann Moss, Richard Pendarvis, Penny Summer, Connie Sutton, George Thornton and Dr. Sharon Wall.

