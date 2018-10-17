TRENTON FLYERS ANNUAL CANDY DROP

SATURDAY OCTOBER 27 at NOON

While there are tricks and treating or trunk ‘n treat events……once again it is time when kids and the young at heart are invited to join the Trenton Flyers Association for their special annual Halloween treat. Saturday Oct. 27 at the Edgefield County Airport, Yonce Field in Trenton, candy will drop from the sky at 12:00 noon for the children (12 and under). If you haven’t experienced this event before, you are truly missing out. The candy will flow and the kids will run with excitement in their eyes and screams of delight in their voices. It is as much fun watching them as it is for the kids themselves. Divided into two groups the 5 and under get assist from mom or dad while the 6 and up are on their own. Safety is first and foremost.

Many of you have seen the Trenton Flyers in and around the County and the State. The Flyers are a community service group of aviation enthusiasts who are based primarily in Trenton. Their mission is to promote, without profit, interest in general aviation and sharing their love of flying with others. The Flyers share information about the pleasure of flight, opportunities for business and careers in aviation for children and adults.

The Trenton Flyers have participated in and sponsored many community events. We welcome new members and opportunities to promote safe flying. For more information check out the website: www.trentonflyers.com .

Come join us on Saturday, Oct. 27th for a special Halloween treat from the Trenton Flyers. Rain or Shine the candy will flow. Be in place before NOON!! Costumes or not join the fun! Submitted