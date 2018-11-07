Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

November 3, 2018

Eva E. Bryant Quarles

Johnston, SC

Eva Elizabeth Bryant Quarles, 87, wife of the late Thomas Eugene Quarles, of Long Cane Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Friday, November 2, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Monday, November 5, 2018 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church.

Mrs. Quarles was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hattie Lucille Bush Bryant. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Ann (Doug) Neal; one brother, Robert Bryant; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two children, Eva Mae Arrowood, and Betty Jean and her husband CD Padgett.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Tim Berry, 705 Edisto St., Johnston, SC 29832.

