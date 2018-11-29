Burglars Hit Another Business in Edgefield

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm of breaking glass at Edgefield Beverage Center in Apple Square Plaza in Edgefield around 1:45 in the morning Nov. 24. According to an ECSO report, responding law enforcement found the far right window to the business broken upon arrival. They also heard what was described as a loud vehicle that sounded like it was leaving from behind the business. Law enforcement then observed an older model Ford F-150 drive down Country Club Road, cross Columbia Road, and head down Star Road. Investigating the rear of the establishment, law enforcement found the rear door to the liquor store standing open and the door to neighboring Regional Finance kicked in. Once inside Edgefield Beverage, two cement bricks were discovered on the floor. The owner of the store arrived on the scene and determined that over $2,000 worth of beverages had been stolen. That list includes (14) 750ml bottles of Crown Royal, (11) boxes of Ciroc Vodka mini bottles, (12) Crown Royal 1 pint bottles, (2) half gallon bottles of Crown Royal, (5) 750ml Crown Royal XO bottles, (8) 750ml Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila bottles, (2) 750ml Patron XO Café Dark bottles, and (12) 750ml Hennesy bottles. Additionally, the electrical meter to the business had been removed and was found inside the dumpster behind the business.

This scene was processed for evidence, and the ECSO is investigating this crime.