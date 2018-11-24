Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

November 23, 2018

Cleveland Watson, Jr.

Saluda, SC

Cleveland “Cleve” Watson, Jr., 68, husband of Nancy Rowe Watson, of Dry Gulch Rd., Saluda, SC entered into rest Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Graveside Services will be 2 PM Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC.

Mr. Watson was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Grace Watson Derrick and Cleve Watson, Sr. He was a retired Construction Electrician and Farmer and was of the Holiness Faith.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years; one son, Timothy (Jessica) Watson; one daughter, Jeannie Watson (Greg), two grandchildren, Bonnie and Chase Watson; three sisters, Virginia (Thad) Berry, Judy (Richard) Powell, and Sue Ellen (Butch) Creed; and numerous nephews, nieces, and in-laws. He was predeceased by his sisters, Lena, Vena, Evie Lou, and Audrey.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 4 to 6 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home – Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.