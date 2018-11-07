County Results of Four Contested Races

Members of the press, candidates and supporters joined in tonight at the Edgefield County Courthouse to hear the results of the votes that gave Willie Campbell of Edgefield County School Board and Greg Anderson, running for Probate Judge, a chance to continue serving the citizenry. They were the only contested races in the County and Campbell and Anderson, both incumbents, were the winners.

Two other races of interest in the County were the Congressional Race, District 3 which includes Edgefield County, and the Governor’s race — one seeing a woman vying for a seat in Congress, Mary Geren, and the other noting Smith whose roots are deep in Edgefield (Nicholson family). Both are Democrats working against incumbents Cong. Jeff Duncan and Gov. McMaster.

The unofficial results, precinct by precinct in Edgefield County, can be found with this article, and include just the four contested races mentioned above. The full county results will follow at a later time.