Indian Artifacts, Subject of OEDGS Meeting

The public is cordially invited to the Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society (OEDGS) meeting on Sunday, November 11, at 3:00 p. m., in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. John Paulos will be the guest speaker. He is from an old Augusta family of Indian artifact collectors and is in possession of a fine collection.

Mr. Paulos is planning to bring part of his collection and share his vast knowledge about the local Indians along the Savannah River area. Everyone is invited to bring any Indian artifacts that they may have questions about. Mr. Paulos is not an expert, but will be delighted to assist in identifying and explaining your relics. This should prove to be a very interesting meeting. Please make plans to attend.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 803-637-4010.