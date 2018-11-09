James Gail “Jim” Stertz, Jr. – EDGEFIELD

James Gail “Jim” Stertz, Jr. died peacefully at his home in Edgefield, South Carolina on Sunday, October 28, 2018. He was born on November 13, 1951 in Newnan, Georgia to Dr. James Gail Stertz, Sr., a much-beloved Baptist pastor, and to Mrs. Eda Klarer Stertz, an accomplished writer and strong supporter of her husband’s ministries. He was graduated from the public schools of Greenville, South Carolina and from Furman University. He extensively studied world religions, including Christianity, Buddhism and Confucianism. He also studied nursing. At heart, however, he was an artist who devoted much of his life to painting the outdoor world around him. He was also a devoted Gamecock fan. He is survived by his twin daughters, Christen Stertz Burgis and Sarah Stertz Winecoff, both of Charleston, by his mother Eda Klarer Stertz, his brother, Joseph K. “Joe” Stertz, and his sister, Kathryn “Kathy” S. Rainsford, all of Edgefield, by his brother, Luke Stertz of Greenville and by the mother of his daughters, Charwyn Wyndham, of Lexington. He was predeceased by his father and by his brother, John Christopher Stertz. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 10th at Willowbrook Cemetery in Edgefield with a reception to follow. The Reverend Amy Stertz will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim’s life. Condolences may be sent to the home of Kathy Rainsford at 5997 Edgefield Road, Trenton, SC 29847. Memorials may be made to Faith Home, P. O. Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.