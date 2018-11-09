Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

November 8, 2018

Obie Smith

Edgefield, SC

Obie Smith, 70, husband of the late Rachel Martin Smith, of Plum Branch Rd. Edgefield, SC entered into rest Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 11 AM Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Smith was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Henry W. and Leila Seigler Smith. He was a retired mechanic for Mt. Vernon Mills in McCormick, SC and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon.

Survivors include one son, Calvin Chris Smith; one daughter, Mary (Jared) Graham; and one sister, Martha (Frank) Corley.

