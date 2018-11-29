Over $7,000 Worth of Firearms Stolen

Over $7,000 worth of firearms were reported stolen to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 25. According to the ECSO report, the incident occurred at the 1800 block of West Martintown Road in the North Augusta area of Edgefield County while the victim was in church. The man stated that he arrived at church around 8:30 in the morning, and when he returned to his vehicle when the service was over he noticed several firearms missing from his backseat. A check of his vehicle also revealed a check book had been stolen and more firearms had been taken from the vehicle’s middle console. No forced entry was observed, but marks on the passenger’s side window were noticed and suggest a slimjim kit may have been used to gain entry into the truck.

The following firearms were reported stolen: a Palmetto State Armory 300 Black Out AR15 with light and scope, a Winchester 22 pump, a Taurus 40 caliber with holster, a black Ruger 10-22 with scope and sling, a Ruger .380 with holster, a camo Versa 12 gauge shotgun, a Mossberg AR22 with red dot scope, and a Palmetto State Armory AR15 with tactical scope. The guns were listed on NCIC as stolen and possible evidence was obtained from the scene. The ECSO is investigating this crime.