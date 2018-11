Kevin (KT) Taylor, 6-8 Division Dragon Riders’ coach, proved he is a man of his word. Telling his team beforehand that is they won the tournament, he would belly flop in a mud puddle on the field, Coach KT ran and slid into the mud puddle after his team did, indeed, clench the win. The print edition of The Advertiser, November 14, carries photos of the soccer tournament and reports of the winners.