November 27, 2018

Susan K. Misner

Martinez, GA

Susan Kannapel Misner, 69, of Martinez, GA entered into rest Saturday, November 24, 2018.

A Memorial Service will be 2 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Gilgal Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.

Ms. Misner was born in Peoria, Ill. and was the daughter of the late William Loren and Betty Louise Fox Kannapel. She was a retired Interment Specialist.

Survivors include two daughters, Rachel, and Karen Misner; one sister, Jo Anne de la Vega.

