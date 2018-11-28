Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
Established 1902
801 Columbia Road
Post Office Box 389
Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
November 27, 2018
Susan K. Misner
Martinez, GA
Susan Kannapel Misner, 69, of Martinez, GA entered into rest Saturday, November 24, 2018.
A Memorial Service will be 2 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Gilgal Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.
Ms. Misner was born in Peoria, Ill. and was the daughter of the late William Loren and Betty Louise Fox Kannapel. She was a retired Interment Specialist.
Survivors include two daughters, Rachel, and Karen Misner; one sister, Jo Anne de la Vega.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.