Thefts Reported on Capers Drive and Martintown Road

Thefts on Capers Drive in the North Augusta area of Edgefield County and on Martintown Road in Edgefield were reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. The first report was made on Nov. 18 and that ECSO report details how a white truck was observed pulling alongside a truck at a home on the 100 block of Capers Drive. Later inspection of the vehicle showed an Echo chainsaw, an Echo extended chainsaw, and a Stihl hedge trimmer were missing from the truck. All of the items were valued at nearly $1,500.

The other theft was reported on Nov. 24 from a property on the 3000 block of Martintown Road. That ECSO report describes how the property in question is periodically checked and was last checked in August. However, on the Nov. 24 visit to the property, it was discovered that drawers had been gone through in the home and items were missing from it. Items, including a trailer, were also stolen from the garage. Miscellaneous household items were stolen as well as a 4 wheeled handicap scooter, a 42” Murray riding lawn mower, 2 deer stands, and various tools. In all, the items stolen were estimated to be worth over $7,000. No forced entry was observed at this scene, but a side door was said to have been left unlocked. Additionally, possible evidence was collected from this crime.

The ECSO is investigating both of these incidents.