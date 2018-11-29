Two Vehicles Reported Stolen

Two vehicles were reported stolen to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 18, from a property on Knights Lane in Trenton. According to the ECSO report, a 1955 primer grey Chevy and a 1979 blue Nova were stolen. The owner of the property lives in Georgia and was last at the property about a month ago. He advised the ECSO of information he had regarding the vehicles’ possible whereabouts, and the ECSO is investigating this matter.
