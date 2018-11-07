Wreck in Johnston – Victim Airlifted

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a wreck Thursday, Nov. 1, shortly before 3:00 p.m. near Water Works Road and Yonce Pond Road in Johnston. According to Trooper Justin Southerland with SCHP, who spoke to the Advertiser regarding this accident, this was a single car crash with a single occupant. The victim, a 41-year-old from Trenton, was traveling east on Water Works Road in a 2011 Jeep SUV when he ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. Allen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted from the scene to Augusta Regional Hospital. No further word was available on his condition. The circumstances surrounding this accident are still under investigation.