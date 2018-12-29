Bettis Prep Meets the Capital!

Fourth Grade and Whig

While Trenton’s Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy continues to celebrate its inaugural school year, we’re continuing our focus with a trip to the state’s capital city with a visit at the South Carolina State Museum. The museum, located at 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, hosted the Bettis scholars during their four hour visit on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Scholar’s grades second through fifth immediately submerged themselves in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (S.T.E.M.) lessons on energy, matter, balance and motion, while enjoying a tasty treat via liquid nitrogen fused marshmallows!

As the school’s motto: Pillars of Success, suggest, the field-trip arranged by principal and founder Dr. Brightharp-Walker, served as a means to successfully expose scholars to science standards through a differentiated, real world connection. Through rigor and innovation, scholars at Bettis are motivated daily to reach their highest potential and beyond! As the school continues to provide successful alternative approaches to learning via non-traditional lessons, it is each staff member’s belief that not only will students reach their highest potential, but will become their best possible selves in the process!

Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy currently has vacancies available for the 2018-2019 school year, and is now registering students for fall 2019 grades 5k-6. For more information, please contact the school at (803) 663-7266 during regular school hours.