Crime in Edgefield County

Another Break-in at Rolling Hills Home

For the second time in as many weeks, a home on the 600 block of Rolling Hills Court in Trenton reported a break-in to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. The previous break-in at this residence was to a shed on the property (see our 12/19 edition’s story on this crime). However, this time the homeowner caught one of the would-be thieves in the bed of his truck at his toolbox, Tuesday, Dec. 18. According to the ECSO report, the homeowner heard a noise outside his residence, and when he went to investigate, he saw a man standing in the bed of his truck. He yelled to the man, “Freeze! I have a gun!” The suspect, however, returned a profane reply, and the victim stated that he then saw the man from the truck and another suspect, who came from the area where his shed is located, run toward a white or silver SUV that was parked on the roadway in front of the residence. The homeowner gave chase in an attempt to get the license plate number, but as he neared the vehicle, he stated that he saw a muzzle flash and heard three shots ring out. The vehicle then left the scene, taking a right onto Rolling Hills Drive, and headed toward Jacob McKie Road.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the toolbox to be opened and a black jump starter box sitting beside the truck which the homeowner advised had been in the toolbox. No items were found to have been stolen, however, from the toolbox or the shed.

Possible evidence was collected from the scene in addition to three spent 22 caliber shell casings that were found on the roadway in front of the residence. One of the suspects was said to have been wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and bright white shoes. The other was described as wearing camoflauge pants and a black hoodie.

The ECSO is investigating this crime.

Another Package Reported Stolen from a Mailbox

Another package delivered to a mailbox was reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 9. (See related story in our 12/19 edition) A homeowner on the 1500 block of Stephens Road in the North Augusta area of the county reported that a package was delivered to his home on 12/9; delivery was confirmed by the United States Post Office. However, the package was stolen from the mailbox before the victim could retrieve it.

HVAC Unit Stolen from Flintlock Drive

An HVAC unit was reported stolen to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office from a residence on Flintlock Drive in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County, Dec. 13. According to the ECSO report, the home is currently listed with Meybohm for sale. A Meybohm agent advised law enforcement that sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, the unit was stolen. The unit is described as a heating and air gas pack and is estimated to be worth $4000. Additionally, it was said that the unit would not fit on a truck; a trailer would have had to have been used in its transportation.

This area is being placed on extra patrol, and this case is being investigated by the ECSO.