Edgefield Scouts Troop 30 is excited to announce we have 3 new Eagle Scouts. These Scouts went through their Eagle Board of Review on Thursday December 13, 2018 and all 3 of them did an excellent job and earned their Eagle Scout Status. These 3 young men have grown together through the years and experienced a lot of different things through scouting. Congratulate these Scouts when you see them. Pictured is Johnathan Kemp, Schump Aston and Bradley Kemp.