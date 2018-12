The Edgefield Advertiser

OPEN HOURS

Mon. 9:00 am-4:00 pm Production Day

Tues. 9:00 am- 2:00 pm Printing Day

Wed. Morning, 9:30-11:30 Delivery Day

Thursday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday Morning – 9:00 – Noon

Please use slot at bottom of the door for leaving copy or payments