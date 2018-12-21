Holiday Market December 22

20 Vendors Showing their Wares

The Edgefield Farmers Market is sponsoring a Holiday Market this Saturday, December 22, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the convenience of shoppers, to enjoy making purchases and to enjoy the offerings of the ECDA – and on the Square. Those offerings include taking pictures with Santa, enjoying the snow falling each hour, and hot cocoa.

Homemade cheesecake, homegrown yarn, handmade jewelry, elderberry syrup, monogramming are among the many choices from vendors. Those twenty vendors are:

Kute Enuff, Plants & Things, Fairy Acre Homestead, Papparazzi by Fran, Emily Gomez Creations, SFF Creations, Exquisite Events, Dog is Good, Hummingbird Lady Designs, TLC Confections, Collage & Color, Avon, Sheepjunkie Fiber Arts, Bath Fitters, Usborne, Hummnnbyrdes Treasures, Montavida and

Julia’s Cheesecakes.

Samantha McClure, who is in charge says: ”See you on the square, Saturday!”

