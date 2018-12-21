Connect on Linked in

Dateline: Johnston, SC

Rudelle Hite Perry

Mary Rudelle Hite Perry, 94, of Johnston, SC, passed away on Wednesday morning, December

19, 2018. She was the widow of Royce Kistler Perry Sr. and the daughter of the late Rev.

“Everette”Ernest and Mrs. “Mary”Rudelle Eargle Hite.

Rudelle was also predeceased by a son, Royce K. “Buzz”Perry, Jr.; a daughter, Rosemary Hite

Perry Bledsoe; a daughter-in-law, Brigitte R. Perry; two grandsons, Garrick Lee Bledsoe and

David Perry Herlong; siblings, William Jackson “Jack”Hite, Rev. Everette “Ernest”Hite, Jr.,

Teresa Hite Gallman and Rose Montine “Teenie”Hite Lancaster.

Rudelle is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alice Dawn and Grig Herlong of Saluda,

SC; her son George F. Perry of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Jeff Herlong, Jennifer H.

Wertz, Alicea H. Warren, Wil Bledsoe, Lauren B. Hartman, Lindsey B. Lawson, Royce Perry,

Grace Perry and Matthew Perry; 14 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; nieces

and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Ramey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC

29832.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com

