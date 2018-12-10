Letter to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Edgefield Advertiser.

Community Friends, Partners, and Neighbors;

CHOICES A- LIFETIME DEVELOPMENT, Inc. is a 501c3 organization that aims to support and enrich the lives of youth of the Augusta River Region formally known as the CSRA. It is our desire to help guide the youth of today to being better leaders in their schools and community. It is also our hope that as these young people gain momentum to be better leaders in their community that they will continue their education and pursue careers that will return them to our area as business owners, educators, politicians and mentors that will allow them to help someone else to do the same. Keeping in the vain of our brand that making good CHOICES is part of Life and it takes Time to Develop the skills and mindset to lead others – “From Early On…. To Later On”.

Each year CHOICES A- LifeTime Development, also known as CHOICES LTD, awards several deserving graduating seniors with Scholarships ranging from $500.00-$1500.00 over the past 20 years. The Winter Gala is an event that will help fund these scholarships and other programs throughout the year. The Gala will be held December 29, 2018 at 6PM until 10PM at the North Augusta Municipal Building. The Gala will begin with a Appetizer Social hour and end with a festive Celebration. This years Gala will be in honor of Six Women of Excellence from our Area. Linda Harmon, CoShendra Jackson, Velice R Cummings, Gail Graham, Jackie Glover Kennion, and Jamie Powell.

For more information on how you can partner with us and help support this worthy cause, please visit our website at www.choicesltd.net,by email at choicesltd2003@gmail.com, or by phone at

803-646-6160. Thank you for your patronage and we look forward to working closely with you.

In support of Youth and Community,

Errol Thomas

Co-Founder Choices LTD