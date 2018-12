Thanks Edgefield County for the Honor

Most sincere gratitude is extended to Edgefield County for giving me this opportunity to represent you as the 2018 Grand Marshal for the 45th Edgefield Christmas Parade. As a native of Edgefield County my entire life, this honor will be remembered throughout the community and especially the remainder of my endeavors. A special thanks to Mr. Calvin Henderson and sincerely a blessing , his staff.

Love, Jacqueline Collins Simpkins