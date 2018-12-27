Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
December 23, 2018
Mildred “Millie” Dorn Prince
Edgefield, SC
Mildred “Millie” Dorn Prince, 85, wife of the late Joe Prince, of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Friday, December 21, 2018.
A Memorial Service will be 2 PM Saturday, December 29, 2018 at McKendree United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Prince was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Ben Thurmond and Lottie Timmerman Dorn. She was a Homemaker and a member of McKendree United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one son, Stacey (Michelle) Prince; and one granddaughter, Casey Prince.
Memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, c/o Neil Bartley, 102 Faulkner Mt. Rd, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
