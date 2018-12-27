Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

December 23, 2018

Mildred “Millie” Dorn Prince

Edgefield, SC

Mildred “Millie” Dorn Prince, 85, wife of the late Joe Prince, of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Friday, December 21, 2018.

A Memorial Service will be 2 PM Saturday, December 29, 2018 at McKendree United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Prince was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Ben Thurmond and Lottie Timmerman Dorn. She was a Homemaker and a member of McKendree United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one son, Stacey (Michelle) Prince; and one granddaughter, Casey Prince.

Memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, c/o Neil Bartley, 102 Faulkner Mt. Rd, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com