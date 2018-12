Connect on Linked in

December 13, 2018

Miller “Millie” Elaine Birt

Clarks Hill, SC

Miller “Millie” Elaine Birt, infant daughter of Travis W. and Michelle Miller Birt entered into rest Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Graveside Services will be 2 PM Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Republican Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her parents; one sister, Lacey Birt; her maternal grandparents, Jim and Cindy Miller; her maternal great grandfather, L. T. Roberts.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

