Trenton Man Dies in Car Crash

Calvin L. Williams, 34, of Trenton, died in a car crash Dec. 6 around 9:30 in the evening on the 500 block of Ridge Road in Aiken County. According to the Aiken County Coroner, Williams was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse north on Ridge Road at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway. He overcorrected the vehicle and then exited the roadway on the southbound side. His vehicle then struck a utility pole which caused the vehicle to overturn and Williams to be ejected. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene; he was not wearing a seatbelt. Toxicology is pending, and the SC Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating this accident.