December 7, 2018
William Earl Moates, Jr.
Trenton, SC
- Earl Moates. Jr., 71, husband of Jane Padgett Moates, of Edgefield Road, died Thursday,
December 6, 2018 in Augusta, GA.
Graveside services will be Sunday, December 9 at 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC.
Mr. Moates was born in Newberry, SC, and was the son of the late William Earl, Sr. and Ellen Black Moates. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and was an employee of Country Boy Farms.
Survivors include his wife; 7 children, Judy (Theo) Zweig, Barbara Brown, William (Kim) Moates, Ruth (Everette) Chrisco, Michael (Shelly) Williams, Chad (Jackie) Williams, and Kari (Mike) Morris;
1 sister, Mickie (John) Terry; 3 brothers, Bill Moates, Luther (Linda) Moates, and Bobby (Betty Gail) Moates; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 1 brother, Olin Moates; two sisters, Earlene Foster, and Rachel Preston; and 1 grandson, Clay Moates.
The family is at the home of Kari Morris and will receive friends Saturday, December 8 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
