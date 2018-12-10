Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

December 7, 2018

William Earl Moates, Jr.

Trenton, SC

Earl Moates. Jr., 71, husband of Jane Padgett Moates, of Edgefield Road, died Thursday,

December 6, 2018 in Augusta, GA.

Graveside services will be Sunday, December 9 at 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC.

Mr. Moates was born in Newberry, SC, and was the son of the late William Earl, Sr. and Ellen Black Moates. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and was an employee of Country Boy Farms.

Survivors include his wife; 7 children, Judy (Theo) Zweig, Barbara Brown, William (Kim) Moates, Ruth (Everette) Chrisco, Michael (Shelly) Williams, Chad (Jackie) Williams, and Kari (Mike) Morris;

1 sister, Mickie (John) Terry; 3 brothers, Bill Moates, Luther (Linda) Moates, and Bobby (Betty Gail) Moates; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 1 brother, Olin Moates; two sisters, Earlene Foster, and Rachel Preston; and 1 grandson, Clay Moates.

The family is at the home of Kari Morris and will receive friends Saturday, December 8 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

