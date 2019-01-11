Vehicle Stolen From Local Gas Station

A car was reportedly stolen from Dodge’s Store on Augusta Road, Jan. 1, according to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report. That report details how the vehicle was left running outside the gas station as the owner went inside to pay. While inside, the victim saw his car being driven away from the scene. Local law enforcement, as well as Aiken County law enforcement, was notified that the 1995 Toyota Corolla was possibly headed in the direction of Aiken County. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office later locate the vehicle that same day and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver and vehicle fled from authorities, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended at 963 Old Graniteville Hwy. The owner of the vehicle was transported to the scene by ECSO, and the vehicle was released back to him after it was processed for evidence by the ACSO.

Gun Stolen From Ruby Road Home

A resident of the 100 block of Ruby Road reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Jan. 4 that his home had been burglarized. According the ECSO report, the resident stated that he left home around 8:30 the morning of the 4thand returned home later that day and noticed a bedroom window had been broken. He then discovered that a 300 Weatherby hunting rifle was missing from his home; nothing else seemed to have been bothered or taken. The gun was estimated to be worth $500. The scene was processed for possible evidence, and this case is being investigated by the ECSO.