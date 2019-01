Wardlaw Academy DAR Essay contest winners were: 6thgrade – Aiden Rodgers, 7thgrade – Addison Faust, 8thgrade – Kahlen Goldman, 9thgrade – Jon Donwen

This is the 14thyear in a row that Wardalw Academy has had at least one winner, and the 3rdyear in a row that we swept all four grade levels. Now the winners will move on for consideration at the state level. Good luck to our Patriots. Submitted

Pictured l to r Kahlen Goldman, Addison Faust, Aiden Rodgers, Jon Donwen