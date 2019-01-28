Edgefield County Schools Celebrates School Board Recognition Month

Edgefield County School District joins school districts throughout the state and nation to celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January. More than 600 locally-elected and appointed school board members throughout the state will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme “Local Voice, People’s Choice” highlights the fact that school board members are elected/appointed by the people in their local communities to represent their voice and to ensure the success of schools and students.

“Our district’s board members are committed to providing our students the best education possible,”says Dr. Robert Maddox, superintendent.“This month we honor the year-round commitment that school board members make to our district and the community.”

In Edgefield County School District,school board members develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. Your school board is responsible for an annual budget of over 30 million, 3,584 students, 485 employees and fifteen buildings.

As a part of School Board Recognition Month,Edgefield County School Districtboard members participated in anofficial signing of the South Carolina School Board Member Ethical Principles during their January school board meeting. By signing the principles, school board members publicly vowed to uphold effective governance principles and pledged to improve public education in their community.

Front, left to right: Blair Massey, Deidra Young, Robin Ball, Willie Campbell; Back row, left to right: Johnny Peterson, Chad Blackston, Carrol Wates