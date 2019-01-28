Thousands of people enjoyed last year’s Peach Blossom Festival.

Sponsored by the

Johnston, S.C., Development Corporation

Growing and Promoting the Johnston Area

For Immediate Release

Contact: Dean Campbell, Festival Publicity Chairman, (803) 275-3635

Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Accepting Applications

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival is now taking applications for individuals, organizations, and businesses interested in being a part of the historic 36thannual event.

The Festival will be held May 4, 2019, in Johnston, known as the Peach Capital of the World.

Last year, thousands of patrons descended on Johnston to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

Applications and expressions of interest are now being accepted in the following areas: