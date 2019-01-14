Man Arrested for Bomb Scare Hoax

An Edgefield County man was arrested Jan. 10 for a bomb scare incident that occurred on Jan. 9 at a home on Turkey Creek Road. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report, the man approached his father in his father’s home on the aforementioned date and handed him a note. The noted stated that the man had a bomb attached to his person and that he would set off the device if his father would not give him a ride. The note further instructed his father not to ask to where the man wanted to go or any other questions and instructed the father to leave his phone behind. It also advised the father that the man had a gun which he was prepared to use on his father if the father did not cooperate. However, the father was able to run from his home to a neighbor’s house and call for help. The man did chase his father but stopped a short distance from Garrett Road and returned to the residence.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they advised surrounding neighbors of the situation and began looking for the man. His father advised law enforcement that the man had been wearing a shoulder type bag with a wire coming out of it and holding something in his hand that the man stated if he let go of it, it would explode. He was also able to inform law enforcement that the man was seen leaving the scene with his dog; he was wearing camofluage and carrying a machete. Law enforcement was also advised that the man lives at a home further down Turkey Creek Road. Authorities did speak with the man’s roommate who shared that the man had told him that he wanted his father to give him a ride and that he had a fake bomb to scare him into cooperating. The roommate also stated that he had sold the man a firearm sometime in the past. Both the roommate and the man’s father advised law enforcement that the man could be on drugs and that he thought someone was trying to kill him.

After searching the father’s home, law enforcement did find a bag with a wire coming from it attached to a small flashlight. The bag also had jars in it partially filled with a liquid believed to either be paint or cooking grease of some sort as well as other items. However, the wire was only found attached to a flashlight and nothing else in the bag. The father confirmed for law enforcement that the bag was the one his son had when he threatened him. Also confiscated from the home was the rifle the man’s roommate had sold him. In that firearm was one round in the chamber, four rounds in the clip, and one extra one round in a sleeve which was around the stock.

Law enforcement did continue to search for the man, who has been identified as Robert Martin Castle, through Wednesday the 9th. However, Castle was not found until the following day in Union, SC. Law enforcement officials in Union took custody of Castle without incident. Currently, he is being charged with hoax device or replica, but other charges may follow. Authorities from Edgefield County went to retrieve Castle, Friday, Jan. 11.