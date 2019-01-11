Mattie Mae Williams honored at the age of 105

Mattie Mae Williams is pictured at her celebration recently. She arrived at the unbelievable age of 105 in December.

Mrs. Mattie Mae Simpkins Williams was honored last Saturday, December 22, 2018, with a “grand birthday party,” her 105th. The party was given by her children, grandchildren and other family members.

This event was held on Bettis Academy Campus at the L. W. Collins Building (1-5 p.m.). Many family and friends dropped by to help her celebrate. She was simply beautiful posing for pictures with her sons, grandchildren and greats, her sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Louise, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She loved her birthday cake, balloons, and she really enjoyed the delicious meal prepared for her, as did everyone else present. Her great niece, Ms. Martez Simpkins Mims, reminisced about the many childhood memories she had about her aunt “Mattie Mae” – even providing a “family tree picture” chart. Recently Mrs. Mattie Mae was honored by Rock Hill Society, as being its oldest member. And in our community, we have the great honor of her being our Oldest Citizen. We just love her friendly smile and the way she speaks to you. We sincerely enjoyed helping Mrs. Mattie Mae celebrate her 105 wonderful years. Submitted by Ethel Butler