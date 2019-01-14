Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

January 12, 2019

Monroe Kneece, Sr.

Johnston, SC

Charles Monroe Kneece, Sr., 89, husband of Barbara Summer Kneece, of Calhoun St., Johnston, SC entered into rest Friday, January 11, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, January 14, 2019 at Johnston United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the Church fellowship hall.

Mr. Kneece was born in Monetta, SC and was the son of the late Julian Pace, Sr. and Lucy Gunter Kneece. He was a retired Rural Carrier for the Johnston U.S. Post Office and retired owner of Kneece Enterprises. He was a member of the Edgefield County Council, where he was Chairman for several years, and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Charlels M. “Monty” Kneece, Jr.; three daughters, Marcie K. (Doc) Watson, Marianne (Craig) Wooten, and Melissa (Butch) Wood; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

The family is at the home of his daughter Marcie Watson on Slide Hill Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

