Mr. S. Barry Bussey – Edgefield, S.C.

January 27, 2019

Mr. S. Barry Bussey

Edgefield, S.C. 29824

 

 

Mr. S. Barry Bussey, 58, of Thurmond St., Passed away Saturday January 26, 2019 at his residence.

 

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday 1-30-2019 at 2 P.M. in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield.

 

Mr. Bussey was born in Greenwood, S.C. and was the son of the late Sam and Lou Waites Bussey. He was a former employee at Carolina By-Products, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Berea Baptist Church.

 

Survivors include 1 Sister- Janet Bussey Suttle; 1 Brother- Mark Allan Bussey.

 

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 P. M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

 

