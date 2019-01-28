Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
Established 1902
801 Columbia Road
Post Office Box 389
Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
January 27, 2019
Mr. S. Barry Bussey
Edgefield, S.C. 29824
Mr. S. Barry Bussey, 58, of Thurmond St., Passed away Saturday January 26, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday 1-30-2019 at 2 P.M. in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield.
Mr. Bussey was born in Greenwood, S.C. and was the son of the late Sam and Lou Waites Bussey. He was a former employee at Carolina By-Products, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Berea Baptist Church.
Survivors include 1 Sister- Janet Bussey Suttle; 1 Brother- Mark Allan Bussey.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 P. M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.