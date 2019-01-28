The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Edgefield Advertiser.

By: Scott Cooper

I am thinking of so many friends which I personally know are hurting. Among the hurts I am thinking about are illness, illness of family members, or strained relationships over things which in the grand scheme of life should never cause the type of strain which currently exists.

Many will read this, and know I am thinking of you. Others will read this and will acknowledge your own personal pain – of which I know nothing about, and perhaps YOU have told no one about your pain.

Pain, hardship and hurt is a non respecter of person issue. It matters not your race, creed, nationality or socio-economic status. You WILL experience it.

Here’s hoping YOU experience it with someone who loves you, wants the best for you, and will be there with you, in your time of need.

If you don’t have such a person, chances are your friends don’t know of your struggles, and you need to reach out to someone.

If the first person you reach out to doesn’t provide the assistance you need, don’t forget they have hurts too – and you may need to reach out to someone else.

Perhaps it takes several attempts reaching out – don’t stop. Because you are loved – and the person who loves you most will have no clue you are hurting, if you don’t tell them.

Here’s wishing you a productive week!